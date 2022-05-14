Analysts Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.59). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

ALLO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 2,978,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

