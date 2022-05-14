Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. 436,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

