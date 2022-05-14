Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $200.10. 1,888,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.59. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

