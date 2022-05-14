Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.32 Million

Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will post $212.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $199.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. CL King lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

CMP stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 541.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

