Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. 52,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,341. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

