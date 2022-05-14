Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post $1.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $96.17. 3,136,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,626. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

