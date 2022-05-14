Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. UDR reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

UDR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 1,283,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.