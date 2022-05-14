Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($1.14). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($1.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,753,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,185,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.