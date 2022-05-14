Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.90. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 627,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,648. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

