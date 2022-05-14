Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Luxfer by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.