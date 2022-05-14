Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.15. 622,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,728. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

