Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.36. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 49.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded up $13.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.99. The stock had a trading volume of 917,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.52. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $229.04 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

