Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. 329,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.66 million, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

