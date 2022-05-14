Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of TXT opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textron by 711.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.