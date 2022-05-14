Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) PT at $4.53

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 3,359,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,470. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $9.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.