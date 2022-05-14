Analysts Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target at $23.70

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 559,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,988. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.