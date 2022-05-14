Analysts Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target at $23.70

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.