Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) PT at $46.89

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 730,626 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

