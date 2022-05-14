Analysts Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $26.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ORIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 747,773 shares of company stock worth $2,926,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $14,701,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $528,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

