Analysts Set Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Price Target at $18.13

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RFP opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.83.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

