Analysts Set Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) PT at GBX 1,053

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($12.98).

Several research firms have weighed in on SMS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.32) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.75) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($18,712.97).

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 787 ($9.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,038 ($12.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 802.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 791.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

