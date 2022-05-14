Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

SWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 377,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,333. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

