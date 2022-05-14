Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $12.71

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research analysts have commented on SHO shares. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,655. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

