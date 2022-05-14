Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $241.11

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.85. 774,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,042. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

