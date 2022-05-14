Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Price Target at C$18.44

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.44.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE:TCN opened at C$16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.80. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$12.63 and a 52 week high of C$21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.