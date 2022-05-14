Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $65.38

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $46.31. 8,455,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

