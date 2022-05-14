Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $31.60

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

