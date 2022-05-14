Analyzing Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Largo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.03 $175.00 million $9.68 2.20 Largo $198.28 million 2.62 $22.57 million $0.25 32.12

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Largo. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Largo has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 153.22%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 60.97% -103.39% 38.23% Largo 11.38% 8.63% 7.47%

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Largo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Largo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

