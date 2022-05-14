Analyzing Sonic Foundry (SOFO) & Its Rivals

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sonic Foundry to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry 2.76% 25.72% 4.38% Sonic Foundry Competitors -180.10% -1,884.00% -0.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry Competitors 448 1986 2701 132 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 46.69%. Given Sonic Foundry’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $35.17 million $3.08 million -31.49 Sonic Foundry Competitors $3.50 billion $434.27 million 0.32

Sonic Foundry’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sonic Foundry peers beat Sonic Foundry on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

