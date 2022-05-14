Anglo Pacific Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 161.80 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.25. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.38).

Several brokerages have issued reports on APF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 18,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68), for a total value of £25,128.72 ($30,981.04). Also, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($60,118.06). Insiders sold a total of 55,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,128 in the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

