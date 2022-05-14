Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Sells $284,564.53 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. Appian Co. has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $149.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

