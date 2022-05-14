AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $74.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.53% from the stock’s current price.
APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.
NYSE:APP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.93.
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $381,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 48,700.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AppLovin (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
