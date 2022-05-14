AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $74.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.53% from the stock’s current price.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE:APP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.93.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $381,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 48,700.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.