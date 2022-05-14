Aptose Biosciences Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.11).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APS. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.98. The stock has a market cap of C$121.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

