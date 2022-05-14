Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 167,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 155.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

