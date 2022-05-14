Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 167,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.
Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.