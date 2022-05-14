Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ARBEW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,277. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
