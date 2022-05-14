Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARBEW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,277. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

