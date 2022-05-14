Arcadis NV (ARCAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on May 24th

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5427 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Arcadis stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcadis has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $50.00.
Arcadis Company Profile (Get Rating)
