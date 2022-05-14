Arcblock 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $603,537.00 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.29 million and $603,537.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,459.57 or 1.00020718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00104762 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

