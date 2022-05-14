Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.28. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

ADM stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

