Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados makes up about 0.7% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 670,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.