ARMOR Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $22,886.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00526940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.15 or 1.99403318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008546 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

