Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $478.45 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $478.45 million and approximately $60.17 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $14.33 or 0.00048625 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

