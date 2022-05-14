ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASGN. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

ASGN stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. ASGN has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.01.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 82.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

