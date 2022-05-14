Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

