Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,406.00.

ASHTY opened at $195.54 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $184.12 and a one year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.01.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

