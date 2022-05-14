ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($461.05) to €379.00 ($398.95) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $302.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.55. ASM International has a one year low of $272.37 and a one year high of $497.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.18.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.3356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. ASM International’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

