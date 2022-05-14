Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 90.92% and a negative net margin of 485.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

AWH stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

