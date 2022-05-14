ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $292.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.00.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 228,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,924. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.