Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 144,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.
About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.