Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 144,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 540,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.