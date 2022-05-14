Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,481,000 after purchasing an additional 472,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,747,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 304,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.