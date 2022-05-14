Associated Banc Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,103. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

