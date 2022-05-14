Associated Banc Corp Has $3.01 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,905 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 284.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,275,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $63.54. 2,791,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.59) to GBX 2,300 ($28.36) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,300 ($28.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,178.15.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

